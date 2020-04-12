Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn DiGiannantonio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn DiGiannantonio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn DiGiannantonio Obituary
Marilyn DiGiannantonio. Beloved wife of the late Robert DiGiannantonio. Loving mother of Cindy Monteton (Bill Hlinovsky) and Kathy Monteton. Dear grandmother of Jimmy Davis. Dearest stepdaughter of Marvin Wolter "Dad". Fond sister of Billy, Barb, Mary, the late David, the late Bobby, and the late Butch. Cherished stepmother, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Private funeral services were held with interment at Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, IL.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -