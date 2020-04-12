|
Marilyn DiGiannantonio. Beloved wife of the late Robert DiGiannantonio. Loving mother of Cindy Monteton (Bill Hlinovsky) and Kathy Monteton. Dear grandmother of Jimmy Davis. Dearest stepdaughter of Marvin Wolter "Dad". Fond sister of Billy, Barb, Mary, the late David, the late Bobby, and the late Butch. Cherished stepmother, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Private funeral services were held with interment at Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, IL.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 12, 2020