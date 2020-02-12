|
|
Marilyn F. Letko nee Ruhe. Age 88. Longtime Park Forest and Chicago Heights resident. Graduate of Bloom High School Class of 1950. Retired Dean of Girls at Washington Junior High School and 5th Grade Teacher at Grant School in South Chicago Heights. Mother of Charles (Cris) and Daniel (Jan) Letko. Grandmother of Gary (Kari), Drew, Trey Letko, Marissa (Parker) Knuth and Valerie Letko. Great-grandmother of Nolan and Brynn Letko. Daughter of the late Frances nee Vollmer and Frederick Ruhe Sr. Sister of Gwen (late James) Hensley and the late Frederick (late Mary) Ruhe Jr. Aunt and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday February 14, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Lying in state Saturday from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Services 10:00 am at Faith Lutheran Church, 18645 S Dixie Highway, Homewood. Burial St Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Flossmoor. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 12, 2020