Home

POWERED BY

Services
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
18645 S Dixie Highway
Homewood, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
18645 S Dixie Highway
Homewood, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Letko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn F. Letko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn F. Letko Obituary
Marilyn F. Letko nee Ruhe. Age 88. Longtime Park Forest and Chicago Heights resident. Graduate of Bloom High School Class of 1950. Retired Dean of Girls at Washington Junior High School and 5th Grade Teacher at Grant School in South Chicago Heights. Mother of Charles (Cris) and Daniel (Jan) Letko. Grandmother of Gary (Kari), Drew, Trey Letko, Marissa (Parker) Knuth and Valerie Letko. Great-grandmother of Nolan and Brynn Letko. Daughter of the late Frances nee Vollmer and Frederick Ruhe Sr. Sister of Gwen (late James) Hensley and the late Frederick (late Mary) Ruhe Jr. Aunt and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday February 14, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Lying in state Saturday from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Services 10:00 am at Faith Lutheran Church, 18645 S Dixie Highway, Homewood. Burial St Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Flossmoor. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -