Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Marilyn J. Wuske

Marilyn J. Wuske Obituary
Marilyn J. Wuske, nee Boer, age 81, beloved wife of the late Ronald A. Wuske (2012). Loving mother of Lawrence (Viola) Wuske and Laurie (Robert) Stranczek. Cherished grandmother of Mark, Kathryn, Kevin and the late Kyle. Dearest great-grandmother of Samson. Dearest sister of Joyce (Allen) Wuske and the late Gerald "Jerry" Boer. Dear sister-in-law of Lyn (late Thomas) Thomas. Fond aunt of two nieces and three nephews. Visitation Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Mt Greenwood Cemetery, Chicago, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 11, 2019
