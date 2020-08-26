1/1
Marilyn Joyce (Spoolstra) Bossert
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scottsdale, AZ - Marilyn Joyce (Spoolstra) Bossert was united with her Lord and Savior on August 9, 2020. She was born August 11, 1939. She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Spoolstra and her parents, Nicholas and Katherine Tapp. She is survived by her husband, Ira Bossert (Scottsdale, AZ); her children David (Helga) Spoolstra, Barb (Chris) Zakrzewski, Laurie (Barry) Zditosky and Craig (Dana) Spoolstra; her sister Karen (Glenn) Van Der Aa, and brother-in-law David (Jean) Spoolstra; seven granchildren: Jonathan, Kristen, Jillian, Kimberly, Jacob, Travis and Lucas, and ten great-grandchildren. She also had five step children: Bonnie (Mike) Bella, Nancy (Jim) Meek, Melanie Williams, Mary Beth (Tom) Holman, and Brad (Kathy) Bossert.

Pastor Brett Revlett will be officiating Marilyn's Celebration of Life at Crete Church, 24755 S. Country Lane, Crete, IL on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11am. Social distancing and wearing of masks will be required.

Donations can be made to Faith and Action: https://www.faithandactiononline.org./donate/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Crete Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved