Scottsdale, AZ - Marilyn Joyce (Spoolstra) Bossert was united with her Lord and Savior on August 9, 2020. She was born August 11, 1939. She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Spoolstra and her parents, Nicholas and Katherine Tapp. She is survived by her husband, Ira Bossert (Scottsdale, AZ); her children David (Helga) Spoolstra, Barb (Chris) Zakrzewski, Laurie (Barry) Zditosky and Craig (Dana) Spoolstra; her sister Karen (Glenn) Van Der Aa, and brother-in-law David (Jean) Spoolstra; seven granchildren: Jonathan, Kristen, Jillian, Kimberly, Jacob, Travis and Lucas, and ten great-grandchildren. She also had five step children: Bonnie (Mike) Bella, Nancy (Jim) Meek, Melanie Williams, Mary Beth (Tom) Holman, and Brad (Kathy) Bossert.
Pastor Brett Revlett will be officiating Marilyn's Celebration of Life at Crete Church, 24755 S. Country Lane, Crete, IL on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11am. Social distancing and wearing of masks will be required.
Donations can be made to Faith and Action: https://www.faithandactiononline.org./donate/