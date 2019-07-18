Home

Services
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:15 AM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Church
Tinley Park, IL
Marilyn K. Kiessling Obituary
Marilyn K. "Moe" Kiessling (nee Wahlen), age 81, of Tinley Park, passed away July 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ernest Paul Kiessling. Loving mother of Mark (Jacqueline Starble) Kiessling, Christine (Bill) White, the late Scott, and the late Melissa. Cherished grandmother of Tiffany, Cody, and Emily; devoted

great-grandmother of Jackson. Dear sister of JacqueIine (the late Ronald) DeSantis, Diane (Jim) Collier and the late Robert (Linda) Wahlen. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest to St. George Church, Tinley Park, for Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorial Visitation Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For information, call: 708-687-2990.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 18, 2019
