Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
(708) 672-7600
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
Marilyn M. Campbell


1931 - 2019
Marilyn M. Campbell Obituary
Heaven gained a beautiful angel on December 29, 2019 with the passing of Marilyn (Davis) Campbell who has peacefully gone home to the Lord. She was born in Chicago Heights on August 13, 1931. Marilyn is preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years Mert Campbell and three of her six children - Joan Mezewich, Randy and Roger Campbell. She leaves behind a daughter Nancy (John) Lucas and two sons Ross (Annie) and Rick (Sheila) Campbell; 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and her brother Emerson Davis to mourn her loss. Our matriarch Marilyn was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

Visitation on Friday, January 3rd from 2pm to 8pm at Crete Funeral Home,1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Funeral Service on Saturday at 10AM, at the funeral home. Interment: Cedar Park Cemetery, Calumet Park, Illinois. Info: (708) 672-7600. Cretefuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 2, 2020
