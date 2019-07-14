Marilyn Jane Pohlhammer, 86, of Park Forest, passed away March 9, 2019. Marilyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Don. She is survived by her children, Jeff (Kathy) of Willoughby Hills, OH; Susan (Bob) Fischer of Frankfort, IL; John (Vanessa) of Hastings, England; and Jean (David) Larson of Ballwin, MO; grandchildren Jordan & Noah Pohlhammer, Jeremy (Katie), Hannah (Christian) Nielsen, & Dustin Fischer; Brandon Pohlhammer; Ben (Rachel), Jennifer & Andrew Larson; great-granddaughter Lily Fischer. Marilyn was a graduate of North Park College and Cosmopolitan School of Music, and received her master's degree in music from Governors State University. She was a piano teacher, choral director, organist, piano soloist and accompanist. She taught piano in her home studio, elementary school music in Park Forest and music education at DePaul University. Marilyn was an active member of the IL Music Teachers Association and PEO. She and Don were members of the former Park Forest Singers, the South Suburban Chorale, and the Chicago Heights Drama Group, and were active in their church where Marilyn was Director of Music for many years. She and Don wrote and performed several musical dramas which they performed throughout the Midwest. They traveled extensively in the US and abroad. Marilyn considered her greatest strengths to be her faith, her family, and sharing her love of music. A Celebration of Marilyn's Life will be held Sunday, July 28 at Parkview Christian Church (11100 Orland Parkway, Orland Park) in the upstairs chapel (east parking lot) at 1:30 pm, service at 2:00 with reception afterward. Published in the Daily Southtown on July 14, 2019