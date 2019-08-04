Home

Services
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
1515 Chicago Road
Chicago Heights, IL
View Map
Mario A. Marconi Obituary
Mario A. Marconi age 94 lifelong resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on August 2, 2019. Preceded in death by his siblings Sophie Camaioni, Peter (Marie) Camaioni, Orlando (Delores) Marconi and Albert Marconi. Loving uncle to Carol (Nick) Zurisk, Kathie (Edward) Fares, the late Margo Marconi, Peter Camaioni, late Paul Camaioni and Robert Marconi. Great uncle to many great and great great nieces and nephews.

Visitation Wednesday, August 7th from 9A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral Mass to follow 11:30 A.M. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1515 Chicago Road, Chicago Heights, Illinois. Interment: Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Steger, Illinois. Info: (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 4, 2019
