Mario E. Tessicini. Age 92. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Graduate of Bloom High School and Bachelors from Northern Illinois University. United State Marine Corp Veteran. Worked 47 years as a car salesman for many dealerships in Chicago's South Suburban area. During his retirement he worked as a salesman at Golf Galaxy in Orland Park. Mario enjoyed golfing with all his buddies "The Watermelon Group". Husband for 68 years of Joanne nee Roberts. Father of Karen (Chuck) Shanks, Lisa (Michael) Pulec and the late Steven (Cindy) Tessicini. Grandpa of Lindsay Shanks, Matthew (Amy) Shanks and Kailey Pulec. Great grandpa of Natalie, Hailey and Tyler Shanks. Son of the late Theresa nee Del Grosso and Joseph Tessicini. Brother of the late Lola (late Tony) Natale, Olga (late Wilbur "Speed") Seahausen and Romeo (Mary) Tessicini. Uncle and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday June 7, 2020 from 1:00 PM until time of funeral services 5:00 PM. Burial private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Elwood, IL. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
JUN
7
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
