Marion Theodore (Ted) Gwozdz, age 86, resident of Crete and formally of Park Forest, passed peacefully from this life surrounded by his family on February 13, 2019 after a gradual decline in health.Ted worked as a clerk for the Natural Gas Pipeline Co. of America/MidCon Corp., and later for the Park Forest Public Library. He served in the U.S. Navy . He was a talented musician and photographer and loved being out in nature with his camera. Ted is survived by his loving wife Alice nee Kubian, his two daughters Catherine (Larry) Gawczynski, and Susan Carroll, four grandchildren Emily (Jeff) Nowak, Michael (Nichole) Gawczynski, Ryan Carroll and Abby Carroll, and three great-grandchildren. A private memorial was held.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 13, 2019