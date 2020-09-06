Marjorie E. "Marge" McGarrigle (nee Freeding) formerly of Tinley Park, Matteson and Barefoot Bay, Florida passed away at the Riverside Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee on August 29, 2020. Marge was born on July 12. She strongly believed a woman never told her age and when asked how old she was, her answer was always "ageless".
Beloved wife of 50 years to the late Frank McGarrigle. Devoted mother to Carole (Marty) Devaney, Kathy (Matt Pekarek) Gagliano, Chuck (Nancy) McGarrigle, Maureen (Dan) Duncan, and Wally (Mary) McGarrigle. Loving grandmother to Pat (Angela) Devaney, Erin Devaney (Andy) Quarnstrom, Brandon (Cindy) Petersen, Charlie and Katie McGarrigle, Danielle Duncan, Meagan and Pat McGarrigle, Jeff (Amy) Gagliano and Gina (Brent) Gagliano. Proud great grandmother to Patrick and Ruari Quarnstrom, Marty Devaney, Tyler and Makenna Petersen, Emily and Claire Gagliano and Michael Johnson. Missed by family friends Joe Gagliano, Greg Sloan and Debra Ratliff. Marge was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Bess (Malik) Freeding and dear sister Jean (Marv) Jaster.
Marge was a medical secretary at South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest for many years before retiring to Florida in 1983. Her passions were "drama" and creative writing. In Florida, Marge fulfilled her thespian ambitions by becoming the playwright, director, often choreographer and cast member in productions performed by the Barefoot Bay Little Theatre Company. After losing Frank in 1997 and her Florida home to Hurricane Jeanne in 2004, Marge moved back to Illinois.
Marge excelled at bridge, playing well into her 80's. Back in Illinois, her competitive streak was fulfilled by playing Scrabble, Yahtzee, Wii Bowling and Ship-Captain-Crew, until her last months, with, as she often said, "the best family ever".
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date and as Marge requested, her ashes will be released by her family at her designated location.
Marge McGarrigle memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
-Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Suite 800, Chicago, Illinois 60631 or online at alz.org/illinois