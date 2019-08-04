|
Marjorie "Mikki" R. Hyatte, nee Luft, age 90, lifelong resident of Steger, Illinois, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late William R. Hyatte. Loving mother of Denise Hyatte, Wendy (Martin) Plute, and Melissa (Ken) Mobley. Cherished grandmother of Carson (Dana) Dorsey, Ken (Cayla) Mobley Jr, and Stephanie Mobley. Great grandmother of Cale and Vivian Dorsey. Dear sister-in-law of Jean Luft. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; William and Stella Luft, and brothers; William and Curtis Luft. Marjorie previously worked at Rich South High School and was known as the Beloved Lunch Lady. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits – Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL. Interment Tuesday 11:30 a.m. directly at Evergreen Hill Cemetery – Steger, IL. more info, please call 708 755-6100 or visit smitsfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 4, 2019