Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
(708) 672-7600
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjory Forbes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjory Jean Forbes


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjory Jean Forbes Obituary
Marjory Jean Forbes, 79, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her home in Mahomet, IL. She was born on September 3, 1940 in Chicago Heights, IL to Herbert and Marguerite (Vehrs) Batterman. Marjory married Carl Edward Forbes on July 11, 1964 in Crete, IL. Marjory is survived by her children Pamela (Michael) Ziegler and Brian (Jennifer) Forbes; grandchildren Jason, Matthew, and Emily Ziegler, and Peyton, Camille, and Jackson Forbes; siblings Shirley Younker of Peotone, IL and Herbert (Mary Ann) Batterman Jr. of Peotone, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Marjory loved gardening, listening to books on tape, and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She enjoyed volunteering; she served on the board for the Urbana Park District Senior Club, served on the board for Mahomet Helping Hands, volunteered at Mahomet United Methodist Church, and was honored at the Volunteer Awards in 2015. Memorial donations may be made in Marjory's name to OSF Hospice in Champaign/Urbana or PACE inc. – Center for Independent Living in Urbana.

Visitation and service on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 from 11:00AM until service at 1:00PM at Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main St. (Dixie Hwy.), Crete, IL 60417. Interment at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Crete, Illinois. 708-672-7600. Cretefuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crete Funeral Home
Download Now