Marjory Jean Forbes, 79, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her home in Mahomet, IL. She was born on September 3, 1940 in Chicago Heights, IL to Herbert and Marguerite (Vehrs) Batterman. Marjory married Carl Edward Forbes on July 11, 1964 in Crete, IL. Marjory is survived by her children Pamela (Michael) Ziegler and Brian (Jennifer) Forbes; grandchildren Jason, Matthew, and Emily Ziegler, and Peyton, Camille, and Jackson Forbes; siblings Shirley Younker of Peotone, IL and Herbert (Mary Ann) Batterman Jr. of Peotone, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Marjory loved gardening, listening to books on tape, and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She enjoyed volunteering; she served on the board for the Urbana Park District Senior Club, served on the board for Mahomet Helping Hands, volunteered at Mahomet United Methodist Church, and was honored at the Volunteer Awards in 2015. Memorial donations may be made in Marjory's name to OSF Hospice in Champaign/Urbana or PACE inc. – Center for Independent Living in Urbana.
Visitation and service on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 from 11:00AM until service at 1:00PM at Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main St. (Dixie Hwy.), Crete, IL 60417. Interment at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Crete, Illinois. 708-672-7600. Cretefuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 19, 2019