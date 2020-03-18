Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map

Mark A. Osier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark A. Osier Obituary
Mark A. Osier, age 64, in the presence of his Savior on March 12, 2020. Beloved husband for 38 years to Donna, nee Sachtleben. Loving father of Christopher (Sandra) Osier and Eric Osier. Cherished grandfather of Logan. Dear brother of Barbara Davis, Jerry (Kari) Osier, and Desiree Kedjour. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Letter Carrier for 41years for Midlothian. Union Shop Steward for over 20 years for the Midlothian Post Office. Vice President of NALC for the last 4 years. Visitation Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 5-7 PM with a service to celebrate Mark's life to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to National Parks Foundation or are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now