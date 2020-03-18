|
|
Mark A. Osier, age 64, in the presence of his Savior on March 12, 2020. Beloved husband for 38 years to Donna, nee Sachtleben. Loving father of Christopher (Sandra) Osier and Eric Osier. Cherished grandfather of Logan. Dear brother of Barbara Davis, Jerry (Kari) Osier, and Desiree Kedjour. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Letter Carrier for 41years for Midlothian. Union Shop Steward for over 20 years for the Midlothian Post Office. Vice President of NALC for the last 4 years. Visitation Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 5-7 PM with a service to celebrate Mark's life to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to National Parks Foundation or are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 18, 2020