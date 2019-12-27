|
|
Mark Anthony Ferry, age 58, passed away Sunday December 22nd surrounded by his loving family. Virginia Beach, VA resident formerly of Chicago Heights. Attended Bloom High School. United States Marine Corp Veteran. Proprietor of Atlantic Pointe Construction in Virginia Beach. Husband for 14 years of Christine nee Rohs. Father of Jason (Megan), Ashley, Caitlyn, Dillon Ferry. Stepfather of Austin, Justin, Talia, and Cole Rohs. Grandfather of Jonas, Adrian, Cora, Kylah, Giana, Amiah, Bentley, Chase, and Hayley Ferry. Son of the late Florence nee Traina and George Ferry. Brother of Michael (Rhonda) Ferry and Michelle (Chuck) Giuliani. Uncle and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Saturday December 28th from 9:00 AM until time of services 12:00 Noon. Interment Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Steger. For further information contact 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 27, 2019