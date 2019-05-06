|
Mark Galvan, age 74. Longtime New Lenox resident formerly of Dolton and Chicago's Historic Pullman neighborhood. Native of San Giorgio, Vicenza, Italy. Retired after over 30 years of faithful service for I.B.E.W. Local 701. U.S. Army Veteran. Husband for 52 years of Anna nee Valle. Father of Christine (Michael) Bonnan, Renee (Michael) Dybala, and Nicole (Alan) Krusza. Devoted "Nonno" of Brianna, Jacob, Julia, Kyle, Katherine, Lea, and Kelly, "Bisnonno" of Ryan, Nolan, and Rylee. Beloved father figure to Kimberly and Steve Vick. Brother of Teresa Fabris, Maria Tenuta, Lucia Emrich, Flora Lakomek, Andrew and the late John and Anthony Galvan. Dear uncle and friend of many. Beloved brother-in-law and Zio Marco to his extended family in Italy. Mark was a proud and active member of American Legion Post 1977, the Knight of Columbus Father Dick Allen Council #10926 of St. Jude Church, and the Veneti nel Mondo. Visitation at Kurtz Funeral Home, 102 E. Francis Road, New Lenox on Wednesday May 8th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Thursday morning 10:30 AM chapel prayers to St. Jude Church, New Lenox. Mass 11:00 AM. Burial with Military Honors 1:00 PM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. (815) 485-2300 or www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 6, 2019