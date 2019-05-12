Home

Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
Mark Small
Mark J. Small, age 66. Beloved husband of the late Regina (nee Janutis). Loving brother of Timothy Small, Gregory (Linda) Small, Chris (Gilda) Small and Maureen (Gregory) Lydon. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Many years of service with Chicago Public Schools. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Interment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 12, 2019
