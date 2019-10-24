Home

Services
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1393 Elizabeth Ct,
Crete, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1393 Elizabeth Ct
Crete, IL
View Map
Marlene J. Passarelli

Marlene J. Passarelli Obituary
Marlene J. Passarelli nee Weber. Age 81. Longtime Grant Park resident formerly of Chicago Heights. Graduate of Bloom High School Class of 1956. Retired from the Grant Park School District as a Secretary of the Superintendent and Principal and as Branch Manager of the Kankakee Federal Savings and Loan Bank. Wife of Julius Passarelli and the late Wendell Riechers. Mother of Randall (Brian Guhl) Riechers and Kathy (Peter) Irwin. Stepmother of Mark and Cathy Passarelli. Grandmother of Samantha Irwin. Daughter of the late Martha nee Storbeck and Carl Weber. Sister of the late Lois Trubach. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday October 25th from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Lying in state at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1393 Elizabeth Ct, Crete on Saturday October 26th from 9:00 am until time of funeral service 10:00 am. Burial Skyline Memorial Park, Monee. Memorials in Marlene's name to Trinity Lutheran Church would be appreciated by the Passarelli and Riechers family. For further service information contact 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 24, 2019
