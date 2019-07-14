Home

Age 81, of Frankfort formerly of Chicago Roseland area, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. Loving wife of Robert Rodella; beloved mother of Roxane (Rick) Vanmeter; dearest sister of Francis (Kevin) Kopp, late Frank Scardine, Selvin (late Sandy) Scardine and late Robert (Delores) Scardine; cherished grandmother of Alex, Nicholas and Dallas Vanmeter; fond aunt of many nieces and newphews. She worked as a lab tech for Sherwin Williams for 42 years retiring in 1998 and a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Frankfort. A visitation will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort IL 60423 on Tuesday July 16, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM. with a funeral service in the chapel at 12:00PM. Interment will follow to Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Frankfort. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 14, 2019
