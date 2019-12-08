|
Marlin H. "Bud" Leimnetzer, age 84, passed away November 29, 2019. Late of Chicago Heights, IL. Dear son of the late William and late Carrie nee Artin Leimnetzer. Loving father of Michelle (Mike) Stachowiak, Tricia (Tim) Foley-Beatty and the late Mathew Marlin. Cherished grandfather of 10, great-grandfather of 4. Dear brother of Melodee Leimnetzer and the late William J. Leimnetzer, uncle of Kim (Bryan) Bialecki and 2 great nieces. Loving companion for 30 years to Kyong Cha "Kim" Menor and her daughters Kimmie and Caroline Menor. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood Tuesday, December 10 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:30 p.m. Private graveside service Wed., Dec. 11 at Mt. Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the First Presbyterian Church of Homewood Community Dinners. For additional information 708 798-5300 or [email protected]
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 8, 2019