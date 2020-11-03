1/1
Marsha A. Lehnert
Marsha A Lehnert, 68, received her Angel wings on October 18th, 2020 with her children by her side.

She worked in the packaging industry for 30+ years. She received 2 associate degrees in business and a CPM for purchasing. She was well liked and respected in her field.

Marsha loved spending time with her grandchildren and casino trips with family and friends. She looked forward to her water aerobics classes several times a week at the local recreation center. She enjoyed game nights, rather it be Friday night dinner and Yahtzee or Words with Friends via her phone.

She is survived by her daughter Heather Frank (Dan), son Chris Lehnert (Susan) two granddaughters (McKenzie and Madison), brother Gary Scarpelli (Rhoni), sister Karen Israel (Tom), brother Steve Scarpelli (Cathy) and 2 nieces and nephew and their families.

Due to Covid-19, services will not be held in Illinois. She will return to her hometown of Kettering, OH where she will be laid to rest with her father Arthur T Scarpelli, mother Helen E Scarpelli and grandparents.

Graveside burial will be held on Saturday, November 7th at 11:00 AM at Calvary Cemetery in Kettering, OH.


Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Burial
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
October 31, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to the family.
I ‘am So Sorry for the loss of your love
One. May you find Comfort in your
Beautiful heart and treasured every
memory that holds a special place in
Your love ones heart, may God give
You the strength to endure this difficult
Time, and continue to bless your love ones.
October 31, 2020
I know Marsha will be greatly missed. The beautiful memories you shared with her will remain in your hearts forever. With deepest sympathy to the Lehnert Family, may you find comfort 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Crystal
October 31, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
