Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Chapel
15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem)
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
6850 W. 159th St
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
6850 W. 159th St
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Martha Deecken Obituary
Martha Deecken, nee Lotspeich, age 89, beloved wife of the late Allyn Deecken. Loving mother of Diane Deecken and the late Richard (Maria) Deecken. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer Deecken and Alex Deecken. Dearest sister of the late Emil (Rosina) Lotspeich and the late Joseph (Rosemarie) Lotspeich. Dear aunt and cousin of many. Martha was a strong woman who was born and raised in Yugoslavia, overcame many difficulties and cared for many family and friends. She was a marvelous baker and talented seamstress. Visitation Friday from 3-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Visitation continues Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6850 W. 159th St., Tinley Park, IL from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Tinley Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to NAWS Humane Society, 9981 W. 190th St., Mokena, IL 60448 are preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 18, 2019
