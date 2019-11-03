|
|
Martha Jane Breach, 59, of Sherman, formerly of Homewood and Flossmoor, passed away on November 1, 2019 at Villa Health Care Center East. She was born on January 15, 1960 in Chicago Heights to William E. and Margaret Olson Breach.
Martha worked as a social worker facilitating several workshops benefitting the handicapped and was an assistant program director for several nursing homes. She was a member of St. Paul Community Church in Homewood and she was a Chicago Cubs fan.
She is survived by one sister Connie (Kevin) Cranford of Springfield and one brother William (Terri) Breach of Atlanta, Georgia, two nieces: Lauren (Ian) Dumont and Kristine Cranford, one nephew Will (Kelsey) Breach and one great niece Hadley Dumont. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation rites were accorded. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Community Church, 18200 Dixie Highway, Homewood, IL. 60430, and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 3, 2019