Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-5424
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Breach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Jane Breach


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Jane Breach Obituary
Martha Jane Breach, 59, of Sherman, formerly of Homewood and Flossmoor, passed away on November 1, 2019 at Villa Health Care Center East. She was born on January 15, 1960 in Chicago Heights to William E. and Margaret Olson Breach.

Martha worked as a social worker facilitating several workshops benefitting the handicapped and was an assistant program director for several nursing homes. She was a member of St. Paul Community Church in Homewood and she was a Chicago Cubs fan.

She is survived by one sister Connie (Kevin) Cranford of Springfield and one brother William (Terri) Breach of Atlanta, Georgia, two nieces: Lauren (Ian) Dumont and Kristine Cranford, one nephew Will (Kelsey) Breach and one great niece Hadley Dumont. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation rites were accorded. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Community Church, 18200 Dixie Highway, Homewood, IL. 60430, and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisch & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -