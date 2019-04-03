Home

Martha Jane "Marty" Nicholson

Martha Jane "Marty" Nicholson Obituary
(née Schmidt), of Park Forest, to Ida Marie (née Gerhke) and John William Schmidt, in Chicago. Called home March 30, 2019, age 95, Bloomington, IN. Mother of Janet (Frank Markus, d.) Whitson Markus, Kimberly (Stephen, d.) Scalzo, Valerie (Steve Jacobson), Randall (Karen), Gail (Thomas). "Grammie" to 15 grandchildren,13 great-grandchildren; Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews; Friend to many. Preceded in death by Love-of-Her-Life, Harry F. Nicholson; parents; siblings William Schmidt, Gladys Bersch, John Schmidt, Dorothy DeLuca; grandchildren Bess Ann and Adam Whitson. Married Dec. 20, 1941; homesteaded in Park Forest, IL ('52); helped charter Grace United Protestant Church ('54). Graduate of Grant Elem., McKinley H.S. ('41). Volunteer nurses' aide at Cook Co. Hosp. in WWII. Bookkeeper at Marwyn, Bowman dairies. Earned degrees in art at Prairie St. Coll. (A.A. '68), Univ. of IL Chicago (B.A. '72), Governors St. Univ. (M.F.A. '80). Taught at Thornton H.S. until 1982, traveled extensively. Martha was kind, generous, and deeply spiritual. She loved her students, all whom she encountered, and strove to do right in this world. Visitation Friday, 3-9 pm at Lain-Sullivan, 50 Westwood Dr., Park Forest, IL. A Celebration of Life Saturday, 10:00 gathering, 11:00 service, at Grace U.P. Church, 266 Somonauk, Park Forest. Interment at Skyline Mem. Park Cem. In lieu of flowers, please offer prayers and gifts to Grace U.P. Church.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 3, 2019
