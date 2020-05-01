Martha G. Koprucki nee Van Gansbeke, 98, of Blue Island, beloved wife of the late Paul V. Koprucki, loving mother of Paul (Chris) Koprucki II, the late Bruce (Jean) Koprucki, the late Mark (Jane) Koprucki, Karen (Ben) Summerfelt and Kay Koprucki, devoted grandmother of Elizabeth Koprucki, John Paul Koprucki, Michael Koprucki, Bryce Koprucki, Alexander Summerfelt, Natalie Summerfelt, Nicholas Summerfelt, Dorian Grace and Gabrielle Zaczek, dear sister of the late Madeline Bishop, Sally Rumfield, Julius Van Gansbeke, Camiel Van Gansbeke and Alice Brigden. WWII Army veteran. Interment will be held privately at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. www.kruegerfuneral.com 708-388-1300
Published in SouthtownStar on May 1, 2020.