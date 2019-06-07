|
Martha L. Hague (née Monks), age 93, late of Palmetto, FL. formerly of Orland Park. Devoted mother of Jane A. Kinshaw, and Charles A. (Susan) Hague III, both of Palmetto, FL.; loving grandmother of 7, great-grandmother of 17, and great-great-grandmother of 1; dear sister of Geraldine Mulhall and Ruth Serafin; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews; cousin of many. Visitation Monday, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m., at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.) Orland Park. Interment Gillette Cemetery, Palmetto, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Shady Oaks of Homer Glen, IL or the Dream Foundation of Tampa, FL. (708) 460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 7, 2019