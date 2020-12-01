nee Barry, age 97 years, formerly of Park Forest, passed away peacefully Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living in Flossmoor. She was born on October 13, 1923 in Wheeling West Virginia, the daughter of Leona (Harpfer) Barry and Robert Barry. Martha was married to John Raymond Martin on June 22, 1944. They moved to Park Forest in the early 1950's where her husband was based as an airline pilot. Martha and John were charter members of Faith United Protestant Church. Martha was active in her Church's Women's Fellowship Circle, a member of P.E.O., a women's philanthropic organization, and did volunteer work for several community organizations. She will be remembered for her cheerfulness, helping hand, and warm smile. She was a lively conversationalist and welcomed everyone as a friend. She was a devoted wife and mother. Some of her most treasured times were spent with her family, especially when they would all gather annually in Door County to celebrate her birthday. Her home and hospitality was the center for many family holidays. She is survived by her son John of Mound Minnesota; her daughter Marilou Martin of Momence Illinois, her son Barry and daughter-in-law Vicki Martin, and son Bill and daughter-in-law Linda Martin of New Lenox, and seven grandchildren Beth (Adam) Martin, Chad (Amelia) Vandarious, Ann (Jared) Broekhuis, Adam (Anne) Martin, Tricia (Michael) Heagle, Melissa Martin, and Sarah Martin, and four great grandchildren. Martha was preceded in death by her husband (1994) after enjoying over 50 years of marriage.Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hirsch West End Funeral Home 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL. Services are private. No memorials are requested.