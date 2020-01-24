Home

Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors
3600 West 95th Street
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 425-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors
3600 West 95th Street
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors
3600 West 95th Street
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Martha May Baker Obituary
Martha May Barker, nee Aiken, age 87, of Hometown, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Barker; Loving mother of Dave (Allison) Barker, Linda Barker, Phyllis Bruce, Ruth (Bill) Jatho, and the late Phillip; Cherished grandma of Phillip, Nicole (Jamey), David, Travis (Le), Frank (Lauren), Jessica (Andrew), Kayleigh, and the late Tyler; Great-grandma of Jack, Kate, Caroline, and Matt; Former mother-in-law of Maureen Wenz Slaight. Funeral Service will be at 11 AM on Monday, 1/27, at Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors, 3600 W 95th St, Evergreen Park. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, 1/26, from 3-9 PM, at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hometown Post, 9092 S Main St, Hometown, IL 60456.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 24, 2020
