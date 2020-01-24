|
Martha May Barker, nee Aiken, age 87, of Hometown, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Barker; Loving mother of Dave (Allison) Barker, Linda Barker, Phyllis Bruce, Ruth (Bill) Jatho, and the late Phillip; Cherished grandma of Phillip, Nicole (Jamey), David, Travis (Le), Frank (Lauren), Jessica (Andrew), Kayleigh, and the late Tyler; Great-grandma of Jack, Kate, Caroline, and Matt; Former mother-in-law of Maureen Wenz Slaight. Funeral Service will be at 11 AM on Monday, 1/27, at Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors, 3600 W 95th St, Evergreen Park. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, 1/26, from 3-9 PM, at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hometown Post, 9092 S Main St, Hometown, IL 60456.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 24, 2020