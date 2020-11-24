1/
Martin A. Bonow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin A. Bonow, age 72, of Tinley Park, passed away peacefully, Nov 17th 2020, with loved ones by his side. He is survived by his sister; Patricia Myers-Riiff; nephew Corey Myers; niece Melissa Guyette. Preceded by his parents August and Agnes Bonow; brothers Michael, Timothy, and Lawrence Bonow. Marty served as an Army parachutist during the Vietnam War, enjoyed photography, gardening, hot-rod cars, and Alaska's beauty. There will be a memorial service in late spring at Abraham National Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 S. Harlem Avenue, Tinley Park, Il. 60477. For information 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved