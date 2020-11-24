Martin A. Bonow, age 72, of Tinley Park, passed away peacefully, Nov 17th 2020, with loved ones by his side. He is survived by his sister; Patricia Myers-Riiff; nephew Corey Myers; niece Melissa Guyette. Preceded by his parents August and Agnes Bonow; brothers Michael, Timothy, and Lawrence Bonow. Marty served as an Army parachutist during the Vietnam War, enjoyed photography, gardening, hot-rod cars, and Alaska's beauty. There will be a memorial service in late spring at Abraham National Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 S. Harlem Avenue, Tinley Park, Il. 60477. For information 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
.