Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
Martin Victor
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Liborius Catholic Church
71 W. 35th St.
Steger, IL
1919 - 2019
Martin F. Victor, age 100, of Steger, IL passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Adeline Victor nee Jacques. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews, great and great great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his siblings; Victoria, Josephine, Anton, Frank, Joseph, Marie, John, and Mildred. Marty served in the United States Army during WWII in the 614th Medical Clearing Company in France, Belgium and Germany. He retired from Goodman Manufacturing Company as a Machinist. Marty enjoyed volunteering at St. Liborius Church, an avid sports fan, including bowling and golf. Martin will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

Memorial Mass to be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 10:00 a.m. at St. Liborius Catholic Church, 71 W. 35th St., Steger, IL. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with Honors at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Smits Funeral Homes-Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Road, Steger, IL 60475. In Lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the Honor Flight Chicago 9701 W Higgins Road, Suite 310 Rosemont, IL 60018-4703. Further information 708-755-6100 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.smitsfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 24, 2019
