1/
Martin John Monahan
1940 - 2020
Martin John Monahan, WD9JGG, Late of Orland Park, formerly of Homewood. Born, April 30, 1940 in Madison, Wisconsin. Passed November 24, 2020, at Smith Crossing, Orland Park, IL after a brave battle against cancer. Beloved husband of Mary Kathryn Monahan nee Schuster. Dear father of Robert (Danette) Monahan and Jean Marie (Charles) Halweg. Cherished grandfather of Cody and Travis Odom, Ryan, Zachary and Rachel Monahan. Great grandfather of Troy Odom. Loving brother of Michael (the late Kay) Monahan and the late James (Mary) Monahan. USDOT civil engineer for 35 years. Graduate of University of Wisconsin, Madison, with a BS degree in Civil Engineering. Martin was active with the Tri-Town Radio Club, Homewood Driving the Dixie and the Homewood Historical Society. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandson. Visitation at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, Friday, December 4th, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. Funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 17951 Dixie Hwy. Homewood, IL. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery, Madison, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Martin's name to St. Joseph Church in Homewood, IL or Emilie's Fund at Smith Crossing, Orland Park, IL. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708 798-5300.



Published in SouthtownStar on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Memories & Condolences

7 entries
December 2, 2020
Marty was a fantastic friend, he was always there to help someone, we each had trailers at Hudson Lake and spent many summer weekends together. He loved his boat and was always happy to take someone out on the lake. He was a wonderful, caring person and he will be missed by all.
God bless you, and rest in peace, Marty.
John and Annette Schmidt
Friend
November 30, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 30, 2020
Marty was a great friend and high school classmate. He loved sports and we played together on baseball and basketball teams. Marty played in two state tournaments on our baseball team. He will be missed.
Doug Peterson
Classmate
November 29, 2020
Martin was friend to all who he met, with his great personality, genuine smile, and caring heart. God bless his soul. We shall miss him.
Judith and Ron Sinclair
Friend
November 29, 2020
Jean Halweg
Daughter
November 28, 2020
You were an amazing Dad, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. You are Missed more than I can put into words. You had an amazing sense of humor and had the biggest heart of anyone I have ever met. You fought the battle, now Rest Easy Dad . We Love You.
Jean Halweg
Daughter
November 26, 2020
RIP Martin,you were a great friend. 73 & good DX
Jerry Dagenais
Friend
