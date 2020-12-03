Martin John Monahan, WD9JGG, Late of Orland Park, formerly of Homewood. Born, April 30, 1940 in Madison, Wisconsin. Passed November 24, 2020, at Smith Crossing, Orland Park, IL after a brave battle against cancer. Beloved husband of Mary Kathryn Monahan nee Schuster. Dear father of Robert (Danette) Monahan and Jean Marie (Charles) Halweg. Cherished grandfather of Cody and Travis Odom, Ryan, Zachary and Rachel Monahan. Great grandfather of Troy Odom. Loving brother of Michael (the late Kay) Monahan and the late James (Mary) Monahan. USDOT civil engineer for 35 years. Graduate of University of Wisconsin, Madison, with a BS degree in Civil Engineering. Martin was active with the Tri-Town Radio Club, Homewood Driving the Dixie and the Homewood Historical Society. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandson. Visitation at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, Friday, December 4th, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. Funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 17951 Dixie Hwy. Homewood, IL. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery, Madison, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Martin's name to St. Joseph Church in Homewood, IL or Emilie's Fund at Smith Crossing, Orland Park, IL. www.tews-ryanfh.com
