Marty A. Garofalo age 99. Longtime Flossmoor resident formerly of Harvey. Thornton Township High School graduate. U.S. Army Veteran – WWII. Founder and proprietor of Garofalo's Food Store. Marty opened his first store in Harvey in 1940 before entering the Army. He operated that store until 1954, while simultaneously opening a second and third store in the Southgate neighborhood of Homewood from 1952 to 1968. In addition, he also opened a fourth store in 1956 in Olympia Plaza, Chicago Heights, which operated there until 1986, when Marty opened the Vollmer Road location. He also operated stores in South Chicago Heights, Park Forest, Country Club Hills, Glenwood, Tinley Park, Worth and Chicago's Beverly neighborhood. Proudly received the "Man of the Year" award for the City of Hope Hospital in Duarte, CA. Past President of the Homewood-Flossmoor Kiwanis Club and the Illinois Food Retailers Association. Past board member of the Illinois Council of Frozen Food Distributors. Husband of the late Carmela nee Furticella. Father of Dominic (Nadine) Garofalo. Grandfather of Lisa (Michael) Harper, Anita (MJ) Nagan and the late Marty C. Garofalo. Great grandfather of Patrick, Caroline and Dominic Harper, Jack and Molly Nagan. Brother of the late James Garofalo, Genevieve Dyrcz, Augustine Thompson and August Garofalo. Uncle and dear friend of many. Due to the unfortunate circumstances that we are all dealing with, the services and burial for Marty will be private. For further information please contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights, 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 19, 2020