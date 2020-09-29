1/1
Marvin J. Campa
Marvin J. Campa, U.S. Navy Veteran of Orland Park, IL, formerly of Roseland, beloved husband of the late Regina "Pat" (nee VanderLuitgaren), loving "Daddy" of the late Nancy Kazlauskas, and step-father of James (JoAnne) Kazlauskas, and Wayne Kazlauskas. Cherished grandfather of Joy Kazlauskas and Judy (Ron) Ditzler, proud great-grandfather to Dustin, Bryce, and Derek. Dear brother of the late Rosemary (Norbert) Kunz and Joanne (Wiliam) Hopman and fond uncle of his niece and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, September 29 from 3-8pm at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W. 143rd Street, Orland Park. Funeral Mass Wednesday September 30, 11:30am at St. Michael Catholic Church, Orland Park, followed by interment with military honors at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery. Info. (708) 460-7500.


Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
7084607500
