Mary A. Roney, nee Bearden, age 74, beloved wife of the late Neil Roney (2006). Loving mother of Jennifer (Marty Crimmens) Roney. Cherished grandmother of Colin. Dear sister of George (Annie) Bearden. Retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois with over 30 years of service. Mary was privately laid to rest with her husband at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A Memorial Visitation for family and friends will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL from 1-3 PM with a Service to celebrate Mary's life to follow at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the University of Chicago Medicine, Comer Children's Hospital, Mary A. Roney Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Ct., 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolence at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 9, 2019