Mary A. Stojak
1925 - 2020
Mary A. Stojak nee Moskalik, May 28, 2020, age 95. Late of Hazel Crest. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Stojak. Dear mother of Larry Stojak, David (Tina) Stojak and the late Daniel Stojak. Cherished grandmother of Ashley Stojak. Survived by sister Sophie (the late Walter) Wojtanowski. Preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses, Michael (Gertrude) Moskalik, Carl (Anna) Moskalik, Tony (Jean) Moskalik, Stanley (Lottie) Moskalik, Walter (Anne) Moskalik, Josie (George) Zozaski, Harriet (Frank) Baranski, Angie Triem and Teddy Moskalik. Mary was a loving mother and an active member of St. Anne Parish. She was the recipient of many awards and recognition from the Arch Diocese of Chicago. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood Monday, June 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to Catholic Charities or St. Vincent DePaul Society would be appreciated. For info 708 798-5300 or info@tews-ryanfh.com.



Published in SouthtownStar on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Lying in State
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
JUN
1
Service
01:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Your Family will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Colleen Hogan
Classmate
May 29, 2020
Moskalik Family Picnic 1992
I will miss my dear godmother Aunt Mary greatly. Thank you for the many great memories we shared over the years. And, especially thank you for being such a great person.
walter Voyt
Family
May 29, 2020
Mary was a wonderful, generous and sweet lady. I will miss her St. Anne Sunday hugs.
Sandra Slayton
Friend
