Mary A. Stojak nee Moskalik, May 28, 2020, age 95. Late of Hazel Crest. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Stojak. Dear mother of Larry Stojak, David (Tina) Stojak and the late Daniel Stojak. Cherished grandmother of Ashley Stojak. Survived by sister Sophie (the late Walter) Wojtanowski. Preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses, Michael (Gertrude) Moskalik, Carl (Anna) Moskalik, Tony (Jean) Moskalik, Stanley (Lottie) Moskalik, Walter (Anne) Moskalik, Josie (George) Zozaski, Harriet (Frank) Baranski, Angie Triem and Teddy Moskalik. Mary was a loving mother and an active member of St. Anne Parish. She was the recipient of many awards and recognition from the Arch Diocese of Chicago. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood Monday, June 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to Catholic Charities or St. Vincent DePaul Society would be appreciated. For info 708 798-5300 or info@tews-ryanfh.com.