Age 94, of Mokena, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Loving mother of Lori (Wayne) Kwiatkowski and Mark (Mary) O'Malley and cherished grandmother of Mary Caitlyn O'Malley. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Robert O'Malley; daughter, Mary Alice O'Malley, and siblings Rita (late Bill), and John (late Ann). Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel 65 Old Frankfort Way Frankfort, IL 60423, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or (815)-806-2225.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 25, 2019