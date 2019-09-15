|
Mary Ann Dobek nee Okonska. Age 100. New Lenox resident formerly of Chicago. Born in Leki Dukielskie, Krosno, Poland. Married January 8, 1949 in Manchester, England of the late Stanley Dobek. Retired after over 20 years of service from Federal Life Insurance Company as a member of the office cleaning staff. Mother of George (Diana) Dobek and Richard (Janice) Dobek. Grandmother of Gina Lynn (Marc Winn) Dobek, Matthew George (Jarrett Thomas Hardin) Dobek and Michael Dobek. Great grandmother of Annabelle Lee Winn. Daughter of the late Katarzyna nee Lesniak and Andrzej Okonska of Poland. Sister of the late Paul Okonska of Poland. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Wednesday September 18th from 9:00 am to 10:30 am. Then family and friends will meet at St Mary Catholic Church, 19515 115th Ave, Mokena for funeral mass 11:30 am. Inurnment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 15, 2019