Home

POWERED BY

Services
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Reposing
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W 14th St
Chicago Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
St Mary Catholic Church
19515 115th Ave
Mokena, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dobek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Dobek


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Dobek Obituary
Mary Ann Dobek nee Okonska. Age 100. New Lenox resident formerly of Chicago. Born in Leki Dukielskie, Krosno, Poland. Married January 8, 1949 in Manchester, England of the late Stanley Dobek. Retired after over 20 years of service from Federal Life Insurance Company as a member of the office cleaning staff. Mother of George (Diana) Dobek and Richard (Janice) Dobek. Grandmother of Gina Lynn (Marc Winn) Dobek, Matthew George (Jarrett Thomas Hardin) Dobek and Michael Dobek. Great grandmother of Annabelle Lee Winn. Daughter of the late Katarzyna nee Lesniak and Andrzej Okonska of Poland. Sister of the late Paul Okonska of Poland. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Wednesday September 18th from 9:00 am to 10:30 am. Then family and friends will meet at St Mary Catholic Church, 19515 115th Ave, Mokena for funeral mass 11:30 am. Inurnment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Download Now