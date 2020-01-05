|
Mary Ann Faso, age 85 of Monee formerly of Chicago Heights, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Loving wife of the late Nick Faso; beloved mother of Marietta Faso, Cyd (Bob) Petrolli, Anne (Bob) Anderson, Paula (Bob) Schnosenberg and Nick Faso, Jr.; dearest sister of Paula Stewart; cherished grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A memorial visitation will be held at St. Agnes Church 1501 Chicago Rd. Chicago Heights IL 60411 on Tuesday, January 7, 2019 from 8:30AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the would be appreciated. for info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 5, 2020