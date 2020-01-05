Home

Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
1501 Chicago Rd.
Chicago Heights, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
1501 Chicago Rd.
Chicago Heights, IL
Mary Ann Faso Obituary
Mary Ann Faso, age 85 of Monee formerly of Chicago Heights, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Loving wife of the late Nick Faso; beloved mother of Marietta Faso, Cyd (Bob) Petrolli, Anne (Bob) Anderson, Paula (Bob) Schnosenberg and Nick Faso, Jr.; dearest sister of Paula Stewart; cherished grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A memorial visitation will be held at St. Agnes Church 1501 Chicago Rd. Chicago Heights IL 60411 on Tuesday, January 7, 2019 from 8:30AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the would be appreciated. for info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 5, 2020
