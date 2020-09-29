1/1
Mary Ann Green
(nee Nemec), age 90. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Green. Loving mother of Mary Jo Hann. Cherished grandmother of Megan and Evan Hann. Devoted sister of John Nemec. Dear aunt to many. Best friend to her Dexter and Archie. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm Funeral Friday 8:45am from the Maher Funeral Home 17101 S. 71st Ave Tinley Park to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church for Mass at 9:30am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. To sign guestbook visit maherfuneralservices.com. (708) 781-9212.


Published in SouthtownStar from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
OCT
2
Funeral
08:45 AM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church
