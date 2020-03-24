|
Mary Ann 'Marie' Lombardo Sutton (nee Bonde) age 94 a longtime resident of Chicago Heights, recently of Elmhurst passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on St. Joseph's Day March 19, 2020. Loving mother of Janet (Dan) Scott, Dorothy (Brian) O'Dea and Betsy (Jim) Stavropoulos. Beloved grandmother to Chris (Kristie) Henry, James (Nicole) D'Apice, Kelly (Jay) Pape, Ashley (Sean) Winke, Kyle O'Dea, James and Mary Stavropoulos and the late Nicholas D'Apice; great grandmother of 8. Preceded in death by her parents Tony and Ida Bonde, 1st husband James Curtis Lombardo, 2nd husband Lambert 'Bert' Sutton and preceded in death by her sisters Rose (Bill) Murphy, Elizabeth (Louie) Spalla and Josephine (James - living) Halm.
Visitation and Funeral Thursday, March 26th from 11AM until time of service at 1PM at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Due to the Coronavirus CDC guidelines, we will allow 10 visitors at a time to visit with the family, practicing social distancing. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, Illinois. (708) 754-0016. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 24, 2020