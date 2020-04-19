|
|
Mary Ann Perozzi (nee Ficker), 80, recently of Buffalo Grove, and a lifelong resident of Chicago Heights passed away April 10, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Perozzi, of 58 years in 2019. She is survived by her loving family: Tom (Agnes) of Buffalo Grove, John (Virginia) of Frankfort, Mike (Chesney) of Chicago, Paul (Daria) of Webster, NY, David (Kristi) of Fishers, IN; grandchildren: Tommy, Joe, Nick, Maria, Nicole (Dane) Schielein, Ciara, Sierra Wright, Sam, Isabella, Blake, Lexi Perozzi; sisters-in-law: Alice (late John, Jr.) Ficker of Tinley Park, Frances (late George) Ficker of Arlington Heights, Patricia (late Joseph) Ficker of Tinley Park and many Ficker and Perozzi family nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Born and raised in Tinley Park to the late John and late Anna Ficker. Mary Ann graduated from St. Francis Academy in Joliet and was named the first Miss Tinley Park. Mary Ann was an active member of the Chicago Heights community. She dedicated her time to the Mt. Carmel School Mother's Guild and St. Rocco Parish. She was a Eucharistic Minister for St. Kieran Church, delivering communion to those who were sick or homebound. She was a member of the Chicago Heights Country Club, enjoying countless rounds of golf, games and memories with her cherished friends. She enjoyed serving others, whether that was preparing food for family, holiday parties, football tailgates at Marian Catholic High School, University of Notre Dame, University of St. Francis and Butler University, or helping anyone in need. She loved people and found the goodness in every person she met. Visitation, services and celebration of life will be held at a later date. For information or to sign guestbook please visit heartlandmemorial.com or call 708-444-2266. For donations in her memory in lieu of flowers, please visit the (https://www.alz.org/) or Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Chicago (https://www.catholiccharities.net/DonateNow/GeneralDonations.aspx).
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 19, 2020