Mary Ann Ridgeway
nee Sojka, age 78 years, resident of Crete, formerly of Matteson and Chicago, IL passed away on June 29, 2020

Beloved wife of James M. Ridgeway; loving mother of Deborah Stancy, of St. John, IN., Mary Francis Bateman of Ocean Springs, MS, and James M Jr. (Cid) Ridgeway of Tipp City, OH; cherished grandmother of 9; dearest sister of Arlene (Arnold) Sennerud of Romeoville, IL. Mary Ann was a member of St. James Church in Sauk Village, she was also loved to attend Bible Study Class in Orland Park, IL and was an avid bowler. Mary Ann will be sorely missed by all her family and friends. Family and friend will gather for a Celebration of Mary Ann's life to be announced at a later date, Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted to Hirsch West End Chapel 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL.

For information or to express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, 708-748-3800 or

www.hirschfuneralhome.com

Published in SouthtownStar on Jul. 3, 2020.
