Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
St Elizabeth Seton Church
Mary C. Doll Obituary
Mary C. Doll (nee Gula), Age 94, beloved wife of the late Franklin J. Doll; loving mother of Kenneth (Sharon) Doll, David (Mary Kaye) Doll, Glen (Kay) Doll and Greg (Jacki) Doll; devoted grandmother of Jenny (Jason) Gedraitis, Katie (Jim) Hubeny, Lisa (Gregg) Case, Jason (Christi), Franklin (Cassie), Kiara (Matt) Cox, Allison (Brian) Zankowski, Eliza, Rielle and Blake; cherished great grandmother of 19; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-8 P.M. Funeral Saturday 11:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery Funeral info. (708) 532-3100.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 2, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -