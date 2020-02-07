Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
Mary Parks
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
Mary C. Parks Obituary
Mary C. Parks, nee Regan, age 95, of South Chicago Heights, IL, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David Parks. Loving mother of the late Dennis Parks, Carol (Ray Rutledge) Parks, Nancy (Timothy) Quick, and David Parks. Cherished grandmother to six grandchildren. Great grandmother of ten great-grandchildren. Fond sister of Rosemary Stegbauer, Virginia Regan, the late John Regan and the late Robert Regan. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Phillips-Regan. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation Saturday February 8, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until time of the Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m. at Smits -Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Road, Steger, IL. Interment at Assumption Cemetery–Glenwood, IL.www.SMITSFH.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 7, 2020
