|
|
Mary Cameron V. Woodland, nee Vogt. Born in Rockford, Illinois on January 12th, 1921 to William and Ida (Thornton) Vogt Jr., the older of two children. Predeceased by both parents and her younger brother William. Mary is survived by her husband of 67 years Bertram and their two sons Trevor Woodland of Greenwich Connecticut, his former wife Lori and Alan Woodland (Sarah) of Frankfurt am Main, Germany. She had three loving grandsons, Alan's son Gareth and Trevor's sons Owen (and fiancée Hayley Clark) and Liam. She also leaves a number of nieces and nephews. Mary received degrees in geology and geography from Smith College, Clark University and Bryn Mawr College, culminating in a Ph.D. from the University of Glasgow, Scotland. The later was made possible through a Fulbright Scholarship (one of the first female recipients). Mary served as a research geologist on the Manhattan Project and on projects for the U.S. Army Signal Corps and the U.S: Geological Survey. She also taught geology at a number of colleges and universities. Later in life, she founded the consulting firm Environmental Geoservices, producing among other things the Illinois State Handbook on Soil Erosion and Sedimentation Control. Mary and Bertram moved to Homewood in 1958, where they raised their family. She was involved in many civic activities including serving as Trustee for the Village of Homewood for 8 years (1971-1979) and several governmental organisations related to soil and water conservation. She was deeply concerned with the problem of flood control in the south suburbs and worked hard to develop a regional infrastructure to reduce the potential for flooding. Her work was acknowledged in the naming of the Dr. Mary Woodland Reservoir in nearby Lynwood. Mary was a 50-year member of the League of Women Voters and active in the local Izaak Walton chapter. She was a founding member of the Homewood Historical Society and served as one of its early presidents. In 2009, she was elected to the Homewood Hall of Fame, along with her husband. A memorial visitation will take place at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home (18230 S. Dixie Hwy., Homewood) on Friday the 28th of February from 2:00 pm until the memorial service at 3:30 pm. (www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300).
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 23, 2020