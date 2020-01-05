|
(De Santo) Age 87 of Frankfort formerly of Calumet Park, Roseland and Palos, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Victorian Village in Homer Glen. Loving wife of the late Jeremiah Kenneth "Jerry" Wall, Jr. (1999); beloved daughter of the late Dominic A. De Santo(1986) and Theresa M. (Collyard) De Santo (2009); dear sister of the late Jeri De Santo Rock; cherished mother of Kevin (Patty) Wall of Vail, Colorado, Michael (Kristie) Wall of Kodiak, Alaska, Kathleen Wall (Kyra Salvaggio) of Austin, Texas and Maureen (Conrad) Wall-Coultas of New Lenox, Illinois; proud grandmother of Sarah (Brian) Wegert, Brigid (Koby) Kenny, Caitlin Wall (Michael Graef), Hallie Blair (Joe Carey), Keeley Wall and Andie Wall; dear great grandmother of Brody and Lilah Wegert, Flynn Kenny, Laylah Blair and Faylin Patterson; fond aunt of Lauren Wells of New Mexico. Mary graduated from Bowen High School in Chicago.She was a member of Prestwick Country Club in Frankfort and was a member of St. George, St. Catherine of Genoa and St. Anthony Catholic Churches. Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Leaving for St. Anthony Catholic Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Frankfort. In lieu of flowers donations to Misericordia or to would be appreciated.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 5, 2020