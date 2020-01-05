Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
7659 W. Sauk Trail
Frankfort, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Catherine Wall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Catherine Wall Obituary
(De Santo) Age 87 of Frankfort formerly of Calumet Park, Roseland and Palos, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Victorian Village in Homer Glen. Loving wife of the late Jeremiah Kenneth "Jerry" Wall, Jr. (1999); beloved daughter of the late Dominic A. De Santo(1986) and Theresa M. (Collyard) De Santo (2009); dear sister of the late Jeri De Santo Rock; cherished mother of Kevin (Patty) Wall of Vail, Colorado, Michael (Kristie) Wall of Kodiak, Alaska, Kathleen Wall (Kyra Salvaggio) of Austin, Texas and Maureen (Conrad) Wall-Coultas of New Lenox, Illinois; proud grandmother of Sarah (Brian) Wegert, Brigid (Koby) Kenny, Caitlin Wall (Michael Graef), Hallie Blair (Joe Carey), Keeley Wall and Andie Wall; dear great grandmother of Brody and Lilah Wegert, Flynn Kenny, Laylah Blair and Faylin Patterson; fond aunt of Lauren Wells of New Mexico. Mary graduated from Bowen High School in Chicago.She was a member of Prestwick Country Club in Frankfort and was a member of St. George, St. Catherine of Genoa and St. Anthony Catholic Churches. Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Leaving for St. Anthony Catholic Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Frankfort. In lieu of flowers donations to Misericordia or to would be appreciated.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -