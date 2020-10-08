Mary Frances Gorman, 97, wife of the late Monroe J. Gorman and longtime Monee resident, passed away surrounded by her family on October 6, 2020 at the Gorman Homestead. Mary was born July 16, 1923 in Chicago, IL, the third daughter of Frank and Elizabeth Prindiville.
Mary is survived by her children: Michael (Paula) Gorman, Ann (Alan) Rutledge, Kevin (Molly) Gorman, Ellen (Doug) Trost; her grandchildren Shaun (Nora) Gorman, Adam (Kristen) Gorman, Laura (Rich) Thomas, Jay (Carissa) Gorman, Shannon Rutledge, Kate (Avery) Zink, Katrina (Travis) Cunningham, Ian Trost; her great-grandchildren Declan, Ara, Elsie, Nolan, Aleena, Lori, and Connor Gorman, Blake Zink; and her sister Rita Dreesen of Lombard, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband Monroe J. Gorman and her grandson Patrick Gorman.
Mary was proud of her military service. She enlisted in one of the first classes of Navy WAVES (Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service) during WWII in November 1943. She was honorably discharged in March 1946 after serving for over two years, last as a Storekeeper, Second Class (E5). Mary was an active member in her community in the Monee Women's Club, PTO, St. Boniface Catholic Church, and South Suburban Newcomers Club. She served an active role as a 4H Leader and Service-Lead President and Gift Shop Manager of the Olympia Fields Osteopathic Hospital.
Mary loved to throw a good party, often enlisting the help of her children to prep the house for partygoers. Mary found her love of travel as a child when she visited California to sing in the Hollywood Bowl. Mary and Monroe journeyed around the US, as well as various countries in Europe. Mary is revered for her generosity in taking her children and grandchildren on a two-week trip to the Gorman homeland of Ireland. The trip was highlighted by the family's return to County Tyrone, where Adam Gorman initially immigrated from in 1847, during the potato famine, to begin the Gorman Homestead.
Mary's visitation will be held Thursday, October 8th, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 5304 W Main St, Monee, IL 60449, followed by Mass of Christian Burial, and internment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Steger, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mary's name to her brothers-in-law memorial fund, the Father Kevin Gorman Award at St. Bede Abbey Academy, 24 US Highway 6, Peru, IL 61354 www.st-bede.com
click give now. Arrangements will be handled by Monee Funeral Home, 5450 Wilson, Monee, IL 60449 Info: (708) 534-0016 www.moneefuneralhome.com
Due to the current circumstances and restrictions caused by Covid-19, we ask that you please follow the states guidelines of wearing masks/face coverings and social distancing.