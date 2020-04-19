Home

Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
Mary J. Jakim Obituary
Mary J. Jakim (nee Czech) age 91 of Bellevue, Michigan formerly of Olympia Fields and Harvey, Illinois passed away on April 10, 2020. Loving wife to the late Frederick (2008). Loving mother to Bridget (Ray) Carter and Raphael (Debra) Jakim. Cherished grandmother to Kayla Carter, Ryan (Cortney) Buzelli, Rebecca (Will) Shepstone; great grandmother to Ryan Jr. and Levi Buzelli. Dear sister to Stanley Czech. Mary worked in medical records for Gary Methodist Hospital and a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Harvey.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Due to the current circumstances COVID-19 the service and burial were private. Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Info: (708) 754-0016
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 19, 2020
