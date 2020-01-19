|
Mary Jean "Sue" Sonntag nee Prendergast- passed away on January 17, 2020 at her home in Palos Heights, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Raymond Sonntag retired C.F.D.; Loving mother of William (Janina) Sonntag, James (Kristen) Sonntag and Heidi (Edward)Wagner; dear stepmother of Raymond Jr. Sonntag , Antonio Sonntag, Alicia (John) Stang and Eric (Jules) Sonntag; dearest grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, niece, and friend to many. Mary retired after 13 year of service as a 911 C.F.D. dispatcher.
Visitation will be held Tuesday 3-9 p.m. and Funeral Wednesday 9:15 a.m. from the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home 11028 Southwest Highway, Palos Hills to St. Patricia Church, Hickory Hills, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 19, 2020