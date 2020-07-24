Mary Jo Casello nee Miller, age 81 Beloved wife of Philip Casello. Devoted mother of Jon Mineiko and the late Robert Jr., Julie (Richard) Schoonveld, David, Kurt, and Matthew Mineiko. Cherished Nani of Heather (Michael) Piton, Matthew, Taylor, Courtney, and Zachary. Great grandma of Landon, Mason, Preston, and Jaxon. Fond sister of the late Kenneth, Lousie, Donald, and George. Sister-in-law of Charolette (Joseph) Cwiklinski. Visitation Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Chapel Service Monday, July 27th,2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
.