Mary Jo Casello
Mary Jo Casello nee Miller, age 81 Beloved wife of Philip Casello. Devoted mother of Jon Mineiko and the late Robert Jr., Julie (Richard) Schoonveld, David, Kurt, and Matthew Mineiko. Cherished Nani of Heather (Michael) Piton, Matthew, Taylor, Courtney, and Zachary. Great grandma of Landon, Mason, Preston, and Jaxon. Fond sister of the late Kenneth, Lousie, Donald, and George. Sister-in-law of Charolette (Joseph) Cwiklinski. Visitation Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Chapel Service Monday, July 27th,2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com.



Published in SouthtownStar on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
Dear Phil and family,

Our prayers and thoughts are with you at this tragic time..may Mary rest in peace with the Lord..

Pat @ Emie Madden
Patrick Madden
Friend
July 24, 2020
John Bosse
July 23, 2020
Mary Burke
July 22, 2020
Cassandra Tyree
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
July 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
